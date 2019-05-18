It’s never too late to start spring cleaning w/ this hanging closet organizer for $13.50 Prime shipped

- May. 18th 2019 10:57 am ET

0

LAviaes (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the StorageWorks Hanging Closet Organizer for $13.50 Prime shipped when the code 55NR2CRN is used at checkout. Normally $30, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Though we’re entering summer in about a month, it’s never too late to start spring cleaning. This organizer is a great way to get your closet in order and have easy access to your shoes, shirts, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Clean up your shoes and more with this $8 Prime shipped Clear Over The Door Hanging Organizer. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and is perfect for keeping many items within arms reach and easy to see.

StorageWorks Hanging Closet Organizer:

  • Either with the hook and loop or the hooks, two hanging methods help the closet fit on most garment rods.
  • This durable sweater storage organizer can bear a 40 lbs heavy load without sag
  • Collapsible design makes the hanging closet space-saving and convenient to take along
  • The sweater closet organizer is made of strong breathable fabric
  • StorageWorks 6 closet hanging shelves comes with 2 extra-wide hook and loops

