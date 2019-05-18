Enjoy a gas-free summer with Sun Joe’s electric tiller & DeWALT’s battery trimmer/blower from $95

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-Inch 12-Amp Electric Tiller and Cultivator (TJ603E) for $94.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally fetching closer to $140 at Home Depot and around $110 at Amazon, this beats our last mention by $5 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. This is the perfect tool to get your yard ready for the summer as you prepare to lay new sod. Plus, since it’s electric, there’s no oil or gas to worry about. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Since this tiller is plug-in and not battery-powered, you’ll need a good extension cord. This Woods 16/3 Vinyl Outdoor Heavy Duty Extension Cord is 100-feet long and only $20 Prime shipped to keep you going all over the yard.

We also spotted the DeWALT 20V MAX Li-Ion String Trimmer, Blower, 4.0Ah Battery, and Charger for $199 shipped. For comparison, just the trimmer alone sells for $179 at Home Depot. One thing about gas-powered trimmers that I hate is the weight, let alone having to deal with oil and other various liquids. This model forgoes those frustrations by using a battery that you can easily swap between devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Sun Joe Electric Tiller features:

Powerful 12-amp motor cultivates up to 16 in. (40.6 cm) wide x 8 in. (20.3 cm) deep

6 durable steel angled tines for maximum durability and performance

Handle folds for convenient storage and easy transport ; Voltage (V):120

3-position wheel adjustment. Maximum Extension Cord Length (ft.): 100

ETL approved

