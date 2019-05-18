Forget wired vacuums, this model has 25-minutes of battery-powered cleaning: $130 ($70 off)

TINECO (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum for $129.92 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code WFSQVH39 at checkout. Normally $200, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. This is a great option for those who want a Dyson-style vacuum without the high price tag. Featuring up to 25-minutes of runtime, you’ll be able to get quite a bit of cleaning done without being tethered to the wall for power. Plus, you can pick up more batteries for longer cleaning times if 25 minutes doesn’t quite cut it for you. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly clean, pick up the Eurkea Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $29.50 shipped at Amazon. Though it’s not battery-powered and isn’t quite handheld, it’s a great alternative for a lower-cost cleaning solution.

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Hybrid Stick Vacuum:

350W Digital Motor: ultra-quiet powerful suction up to 110-watt,which is 4 times than ordinary DC motor cordless vacuums, lift embedded dirt with ease.

2.87lbs Lightweight Main Body: light weight perfect for heavy work from floor to ceiling.

Detachable Battery: runtime is upgradable and your machine can be rejuvenated after years just by changing a battery.

4 Stages Fully-sealed Filtration System: lock in small particles without leakage, expels non-allergenic fresh air.

