Get hooked on a new series with discounted Kindle eBooks from under $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Kindle eBooks starting under $1. This deal is aimed at helping you get hooked on a new series, and drops a variety of different titles down from around $10 or so. If you’re looking to load up your Kindle library with titles, then this deal is a notable option to give you plenty of reading material this spring. Reviews are pretty stellar across the board, with many of the titles carrying 4+ star ratings. Check out the entire sale for yourself.

Don’t forget to read up on Amazon’s latest device, its new refreshed Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets starting at $50.

The Black Echo: A Novel synopsis:

For maverick LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch, the body in the drainpipe at Mulholland Dam is more than another anonymous statistic. This one is personal . . . because the murdered man was a fellow Vietnam “tunnel rat” who had fought side by side with him in a hellish underground war. Now Bosch is about to relive the horror of Nam. From a dangerous maze of blind alleys to a daring criminal heist beneath the city, his survival instincts will once again be tested to their limit. Pitted against enemies inside his own department and forced to make the agonizing choice between justice and vengeance, Bosch goes on the hunt for a killer whose true face will shock him.

