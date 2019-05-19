AirPrint, AiO capabilities and more highlight Brother’s $100 laser printer (Reg. $140)

Amazon offers the Brother DCP-L2550DW Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $99.99 shipped. Originally $160, this model currently sells for over $130 at other retailers with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low price. This offer is also at Office Depot. This AirPrint-enabled printer is perfect for any Mac or iOS-focused setup. It’s capable of printing, scanning and copying, which is perfect for making physical backups of important documents. Rated 4/5 stars.

Brother DCP-L2550DW features:

Wireless-N connectivity allows you to send print requests from virtually anywhere. Ethernet port provides wired access to your existing network.

Print speeds of up to 36 ppm allow you to quickly finish large documents.

Resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi lets you create ultra-sharp, crisp images.

Super-fast 36 cpm copy speed allows you to make enough copies for everyone at the meeting. Copy resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi provides clear, easy-to-read papers.

250-sheet tray can take on large print jobs without refilling. 50-sheet automatic document feeder helps you finish large tasks more quickly.

15,000-sheet monthly volume.

