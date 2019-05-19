Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock gets first price drop down to $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Wall Clock for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $30, today’s offer is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. Amazon’s Wall Clock pairs with a variety of its Echo speakers and brings visual alerts to timers thanks to its built-in 60 LED display alongside showing the time. It’s a nifty companion to your Alexa devices and unique addition to your smart home. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

For other out-of-the-ordinary ways to improve your Alexa-enabled smart home, check out these five unique devices.

Echo Wall Clock features:

Echo Wall Clock helps you stay organized and on time.

Easy-to-read analog clock shows the time of day.

Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device.

Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

Requires a compatible Echo device, including Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, or Echo Input.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!