Keep your lawn in check with 20% off select Greenworks 80V Outdoor Yard Tools from $47

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of Greenworks 80V Outdoor Power Equipment starting at $47 shipped. The big standout for us today is on the Greenworks PRO 21-Inch 80V Cordless Lawn Mower bundle at $399.20. Today’s offer is $100 off the going rate and is the best we’ve seen since September of 2018. This mower features up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge, seven-inch front wheels, Smart Cut Load sensing technology as well as 3-in-1 mulch, rear bag, and side discharge capabilities. Included alongside the mower are two 80V 2AH li-ion batteries and a rapid charger. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 460 shoppers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

If you have a larger property and think you’ll be needing some extra power, then be sure to grab an additional Greenworks PRO 80V 4.0 AH Lithium Ion Battery. Also available in today’s sale, it’s currently discounted to $164 from $205 and is the lowest we’ve tracked in over ten months.

Greenworks PRO 21-Inch 80V Cordless Lawn Mower features:

GreenWorks, one-battery fits all Pro 80V system includes over 20+ tools to choose from. Any tool, any time, GreenWorks has you covered. Our commercial grade pro 80V system is perfect for the professional & those yd warriors wanting more power. Great for ydup to 1 acre with a battery run-time ofup to 60 Min. The GreenWorks 80V 21″ Cordless lawn Mower features a durable steel deck, large 10″ Rear wheels, & smart cut(tm) load sensing technology. Light weight & easy to use & Features an all-wheel single lever Height adjustment.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!