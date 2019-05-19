Today’s Gold Box takes 32% off this highly-rated 5-Qt. air fryer, now down to $75 shipped

- May. 19th 2019 10:25 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lafraise (98% positive all-time feedback from 44,000+) via Amazon offers the Secura Electric Hot Air Fryer for $74.99 shipped. Normally selling for $110, that’s good for a $35 discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. This air fyer features a 5.3-Quart capacity and utilizes 1700W of power to heat up in just three minutes. It’s a great addition to your kitchen and can tackle cooking up everything from fries to meats and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 825 shoppers.

For comparison, most other highly-rated air fryers at Amazon sell for around $100 or so. That makes today’s offer an even more compelling option.

Secura Electric Hot Air Fryer features:

  • 1700W Power Air Fryer basket holds up to 5.3 Quarts (5.0 Liters) (one of the largest fryers on the market)
  • Use it daily to fry, roast, bake, reheat or grill – it does it all and heats up in 3 minutes
  • Convection technology uses rapidly circulating heated air for fast and even frying with little to no oil
  • Temperature settings from 180° to 400° for a wide variety of recipes | 60-minute timer with auto-shut off alerts you when food is done | Power and heat indicator lights
  • Grilling rack and skewers for additional versatility and a collection of delicious air fryer recipes to get you started

