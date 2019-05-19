Two of Wemo’s Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches return to the Amazon low at $95 (Save $20)

Amazon offers a two-pack of Wemo Wi-Fi Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches for $94.99 shipped. Normally selling for $115 these days at retailers like Belkin direct, that’s good for a $20 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. At the end of last year, Belkin retroactively added HomeKit support into the mix. That joins both Alexa and Assistant control, as well as integrating with a variety of other smart home platforms. In-wall switches are notable options for getting whole-home smart lighting at a more affordable price. Over 60% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

If installing an in-wall option is out of the question, consider Belkin’s Wemo Mini Smart Plug instead. At $25 each, HomeKit support makes the cut alongside just about all of the features that the Smart Dimmer Switch carry. We also crowned it as our favorite smart plug at the beginning of the year.

Wemo Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switches features:

Easily set the ambiance of any room and control your lights from anywhere with the WiFi enabled Wemo Dimmer bundle. These two smart Dimmers use your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights from anywhere in the world. No subscription or hub is required: simply install the Dimmers and you can dim your lights from the wall, the Wemo app or with your voice using Siri, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

