Amazon offers Cuisinart grills/BBQ accessories from $7.50 for today only (up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Cuisinart grills, BBQ accessories and more starting from under $7.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just about everything in the sale carries 4+ star ratings. This is a perfect time to make sure your grilling setup is in order for the summer. We are seeing some all-time lows on bbq accessory kits as well as smokers and portable grills. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Cuisinart Sale:

We also have a great deal still live on the Cuisinart’s Classic 5-Piece Grill Set at $20 (20% off) and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware and cooking-related deals.

Cuisinart Vertical 18-inch Charcoal Smoker:

Cooking with the Cuisinart 18-inch Charcoal Smoker is easy. Light the charcoal, add some wood chunks, fill the water bowl, and load fresh foods on the two interior racks. The vertical barrel design distributes the heat evenly throughout the cooking chamber, and with small adjustments to the air vents you can control the temperature and the amount of smoke.

