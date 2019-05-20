Let Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30 take care of the cleaning at $160 Prime shipped (20% off)

Today only, Woot offers the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $159.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face an additional $6 delivery charge. Normally selling for around $200 these days at Amazon, that’s good for a 20% discount, is $20 under our previous mention and one of the best discounts we’ve seen. Anker’s RoboVac 30 features a 100-minute cleaning time as well as a 1500pa suction system and is more than capable for handling your home’s everyday cleaning needs. Also included in today’s deal is over 13-feet of boundary strips, to help keep the robotic vacuum from straying too far from a designated cleaning area. Over 870 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to bring smartphone and Alexa control into the mix, Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S gets the job done at $204 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Those additional features do come with a higher price tag, but it’s a compelling option for those who prioritize voice control and the like.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C, which we’ve found to be a smart, powerful and affordable robo vac.

Anker eufy RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum features:

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips to focus your cleaning, and the slim (2.85”) vacuum uses 1500Pa* to clean only the areas you want.

BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

