APC’s 1000VA 10-Outlet UPS keeps your Wi-Fi running through power outages at $120 (20% off)

NeweggFlash is currently offering the APC 1000VA Ten-Outlet Sinewave BR1000MS UPS for $119.99 shipped when code NEFPBN69 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $149 at retailers like Amazon, B&H and Walmart, that saves you 20%, comes within $5 of our previous mention and is the second best we’ve seen this year. APC’s UPS is perfect for keeping your computer and other essentials online and can keep 50W devices powered for up to an hour. It also features USB-C and USB-A charging ports alongside the ten outlets. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 240 customers.

At $55, APC’s 600VA UPS is a great alternative if you just want to keep devices like your modem or Wi-Fi router online. Sure you’re getting 40% less power than the model above, but for less demanding tasks, the lower-end model is perfect for ensuring you always have an internet connection and more.

APC 1000VA UPS features:

Output: 600W / 1.0 kVA

Input: 120 VAC @ 60 Hz ± 3 Hz

10 x Battery Backup & Surge Outlets

6 x Total NEMA 5-15R Outlets

4 x Surge-Only Outlets

NEMA 5-15P (6′ Cord)

1080 Joules Surge Energy Rating

$250,000 Lifetime Equipment Protection

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!