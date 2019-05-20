Record your drives w/ Apeman’s 1080p dash camera for $29.50 shipped at Amazon

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $29.69 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code RDTJD56Q at checkout. Normally $45, this beats our last mention and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you don’t yet have a dash camera, this is the perfect one to start with. It records in high-quality 1080p and is budget-friendly, allowing you to capture what’s needed without emptying your wallet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up a 32GB microSD card to store your footage on. This model is just $8 Prime shipped and will store several hours of footage. Plus, the recordings are super simple to transfer to your computer through a normal SD adapter included in the box.

Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:

Simultaneous recording with Super High-Resolution 1080P FHD Lens, and 3” large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos&images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving.

This car driving recorder employs 170°super wide angle lens. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene.

With built-in G-sensor, apeman dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored.

The combination of F1.8 large aperture, WDR, HDR ensures the clarity of images at night. Eliminates the need for an auxiliary light source even in low-light environments, making it easy to obtain sharp, color-accurate images.

Motion Detection, Seamless Loop Recording, Parking Monitor satisfy your need for daily driving. Simple installation and operation, no need to worry even for a first time user.

