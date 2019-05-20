Make stir fry at home w/ BELLA’s 12×12 electric skillet, now down to $20 (Reg. $30)

- May. 20th 2019 6:15 pm ET

$30 $20
Amazon is offering the BELLA 12×12-Inch Electric Skillet with Copper Titanium Coating (14607) for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally around $30, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you love skillet-fried food, this is a must-have in your kitchen. You won’t have to heat up the stove to cook stir fry anymore, and cleanup will be a breeze thanks to the copper titanium coating. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

The Norpro My Favorite Spatula is a must-have accessory with this skillet. It’s just $3.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and will help you stir up your favorite cuisine.

BELLA Electric Skillet features:

  • KITCHEN INNOVATION: This hardworking skillet features a 1200 watt heating system, a cast aluminum base & a dishwasher safe tempered glass lid. Convenient cool-touch handles make for easy handling & the fully immersible skillet makes cleanup a breeze.
  • DURABLE & EFFICIENT: This skillet’s unique ceramic non-stick coating is 8 times more durable & cooks up to 30% faster than standard non-stick coatings. It’s reinforced with titanium for outstanding strength & resistance to scratching from metal utensils
  • KITCHEN ESSENTIAL: This multi-functional unit is a must for every kitchen. It can roast, fry, sauté, steam, bake & much more. It’s perfect for family meals like omelets, ratatouilles, risottos, paellas, tomato sauce with meatballs; the list is endless.
  • You need quick & convenient kitchen solutions to simplify your hectic life. We provide you with the right small kitchen appliance & also equip you with essential tools like recipes, tips & product videos. The kitchen should be fun. With Bella it can be.

BELLA

