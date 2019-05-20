Make floors glimmer w/ Bissell’s motorized Spinwave Plus Cleaner: $80 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Bissell Spinwave Plus Hard Floor Cleaner and Mop for $79.90 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you’ve got hardwood floors, you know that keeping them clean can be a chore. Bissell Spinwave alleviates a large amount of the work thanks to powered tech that scrubs for you. Included soft touch pads ensure that your floor is cleaned gently, helping keep them in great shape. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Have all kinds of flooring in your home? Grab Bissell’s Multi-Surface Cleaning Formula for $10 and you’ll be ready to clean tile, hardwood, laminate, and more. Its formula is pet and family safe, making it a great solution for every home.

Bissell Spinwave Plus features:

Powered hard floor mop scrubs your floors so you don’t have to; Power Rating: 0.9 Amps

Safe for cleaning sealed, hard-surface floors ; 28 ounce clean water tank capacity

Includes soft touch pads for gentle cleaning on hardwood floors and scrubby pads for tough, sticky messes

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!