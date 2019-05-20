This BLACK+DECKER Trimmer & Sweeper Combo is at an all-time low of $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER String Trimmer/Edger & Sweeper Combo (LCC221) for $49.99 shipped. Note: a $10 discount will automatically be applied at checkout. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Whether trimming, edging, or sweeping, you’ll appreciate that both tools included in this combo weigh in at under 5 pounds each. The string trimmer features an automatic feed spool that makes finishing up your lawn easier than ever. Both tools operate using an interchangeable 20V MAX 1.5Ah battery, allowing you to swap it between them at any time. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work when you spend $18 on three string replacement spools. Each spool contains 30-feet of line, providing you with plenty of string for 2019 and likely additional years to come.

BLACK+DECKER Trimmer & Sweeper Combo features:

Sweeper is ideal for clearing driveways, sidewalks, decks, garages

String trimmer features Automatic Feed Spool; no bumping required

Lightweight design, low noise levels. Sweeper has lightweight design of only 3.7 pounds, string trimmer has lightweight design of only 4.5 pounds

20V MAX Lithium Ion 1.5Ah battery

