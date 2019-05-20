Get organized for $10 with Brother’s P-touch Label Maker (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTH110) for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. About two years ago I spent a Saturday afternoon organizing my electronics. I placed them in bins which I then organized using a similar label maker. Even after all this time I appreciate how much easier everything is to find and it’s largely in thanks to having a label maker around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prep to print tons of labels with two tape refills for $10. Each roll offers 26.2-feet of tape, allowing you to get crazy-organized and ensure everything has its own, labeled spot. These are rated an average of 4.7/5 stars from over 1,300 Amazon shoppers.

Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTH110) features:

EASY-TYPE KEYBOARD: To make typing text simple, the PT-H110 Easy Portable Label Maker features a QWERTY-style keyboard

ONE-TOUCH KEYS: The PTH110 label maker includes one-touch keys that allow easy access to font, size, style, and frames

MULTIPLE STYLES AND FONTS: The Brother Easy Portable Label Maker features 3 fonts, 14 frames, and more than 250 symbols

