Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand $9 Prime shipped, more

CHOE-TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 23,500+) via Amazon offers its 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $8.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code LZTVD9NI at checkout. That takes 45% off the going rate and drops the price to one of the best offers we’ve seen. This charging stand props your phone up at a perfect angle for use while at your desk. Plus, not only does it support 10W charging speeds, but also 7.5W. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast, cable-free charging as well. Over 1,000 shoppers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Built-in 2 coils offer you much wider charging area than the general round wireless charging pad. Provides 10% quick charging than other standard qi charger. Our qi wireless charger can identify your phone sensitive and support phone case within 5mm(0.2 inch) while 4mm(0.16 inch) is the best wireless charging distance to charging your phone (please Note that metal attachments or credit cards will interfere with charging ). Totally eliminate the radiation and overheating risks associated with wireless charging. multi protection system for all-round protection against over-charging, over-voltage, over temperature and over-current, and more, you and your Phone are fully protected.

