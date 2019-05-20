Command your smart HDTV with Logitech’s $50 K600 Bluetooth Keyboard (All-time low, $20 off)

Amazon offers the Logitech K600 TV Bluetooth Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $70 directly from Logitech, that’s good for a $20 discount and drops the price to over $8 less than our previous mention. Today’s offer is also a new Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s K600 keyboard was designed for use with smart TVs and the like, so you can browse and type right from the couch. It features a built-in touchpad, multi-media keys and more to make this possible, as well as up to 12 months of battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and more. If you’re tired of using a less-than-stellar remote to search for content, this keyboard has your back. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 180 customers and you can get a more in-depth look at its features in our announcement coverage. More details below.

Those looking to save a bit more can opt for Logitech’s K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard at $25. It lacks some of the improvements that have been added with the K600, like a built-in D-pad, native Mac compatibility and more. But is a solid budget-conscious option that improves the overall smart TV experience.

Logitech K600 TV Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Go beyond what a remote control can do and curate a world of entertainment with the K600 TV. Quickly search for content, enter your complicated mix-cased password, and browse the internet with ease. Enjoy smart TV navigation with this Logitech K600 TV keyboard. Its precision touch pad makes browsing the web and searching for your favorite movies more user-friendly. This Logitech K600 TV keyboard connects wirelessly to smart TVs from up to 15m away, so you can relax comfortably in your recliner while selecting shows.

