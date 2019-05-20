Experience 7.1-channel surround w/ CORSAIR’s Wireless Gaming Headset: $60 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Wireless 7.1-Channel PS4/PC Gaming Headset (HS70) for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This wireless headset offers a low-latency experience with a range of up to 40-feet. Earcups are comprised of memory foam, aiming to provide comfort during long gaming sessions. Users can expect 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers. Pair this headset with this currently discounted CORSAIR RGB keyboard to ratchet up your PC gaming experience.

If wires won’t bother you, consider the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon Headset for $30. Not only is it half the price, it’s available in a variety of colors. Take note that picking this headset means you’ll downgrade from 7.1-channel surround sound to stereo.

CORSAIR Wireless Gaming Headset (HS70) features:

Plush Memory foam and adjustable earcups provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay

Legendary Corsair build quality and metal construction ensures long-term durability

Precision tuned 50mm Neodymium speaker drivers bring superior sound quality with wide range and accuracy

