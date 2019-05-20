Amazon’s Gold Box has the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum for $175 (Cert. Refurb)

If the price of a Dyson vacuum has been the barrier to entry for you, today’s Amazon Gold Box has you covered. While supplies last, Amazon is offering the Yellow Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum for just $174.99 shipped in renewed condition. That’s $125 off the new price and the lowest we’ve seen for this vacuum which has a 90-day warranty and has been restored to look and work like new by an Amazon qualified supplier. Features include “unrivaled” Dyson suction, support for various floor finishes, and and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Dyson Ball features:

Product works and looks like new. Comes with a 90-day warranty.

Unrivaled Dyson suction*. Light to maneuver. Radial root cyclone technology captures more microscopic dust than any other on the market

Self-adjusting cleaner head seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors

Instant-release wand allows for cleaning up high or under furniture. Dimensions (HxWxD): 41.93 x 15.59 x 13.39 inches & Weight: 15.6 lbs; Maximum Reach:40ft

Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!