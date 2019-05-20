eero Mesh WiFi System coats your home with internet coverage for $319 (Reg. $399)

Amazon offers the eero 802.11ac Mesh Home WiFi System for $319 shipped. That’s good for $80 off and the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll also find this deal at Best Buy and B&H for $0.20 more. Mesh Wi-Fi systems have taken off in recent years, and eero is one of the best names in the game out there. This bundle includes one eero base station and two eero beacons. Ideal for up to four bedroom homes and great for multi-user/device setups. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 2,200 Amazon reviewers.

If today’s featured deal is overkill for your setup, consider going with a Wi-Fi extender and simply improve your coverage in that way. This model from NETGEAR delivers 802.11ac with a multi-antenna design and more. It is a solid alternative to eero for much less if you’re looking to expand coverage.

eero Home WiFi Systems feature:

WHOLE HOME WIFI SYSTEM: The eero WiFi System (1 eero + 2 eero Beacon) replaces the traditional WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster by covering a 2-4 bedroom home with fast and reliable internet powered by a mesh network.

eero SECOND GENERATION: With the most intelligent mesh WiFi technology and powerful hardware, the eero 2nd generation WiFi system is 2x as fast as the original eero WiFi. Backwards compatible with 1st generation eeros.

WIFI EXTENDER: The eero Beacon is a full-fledged WiFi access point that simply plugs in to standard outlets and easily extends your WiFi connectivity to every device with more reliability than the standard WiFi booster.

