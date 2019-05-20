GAP Factory’s Spring Sale offers up to 60% off all t-shirts, shorts, dresses & more from just $8

Gap Factory is giving you a fresh spring wardrobe with 60% off all t-shirts, 50% off all shorts and 40% off all dresses. Prices are as marked. Complimentary delivery is placed on all orders of $50 or more. Every man needs a pair of comfortable shorts in their wardrobe for summer. The men’s Twill Shorts with GapFlex offers deals from $20, which is 50% off its original rate. It’s available in four color options and features stretch material for comfort. However, the men’s  10-inch Chino Shorts in Linen-Cotton are a lightweight and breathable option. Better, yet, this style is also on sale for $22. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

