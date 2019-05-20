Give your display a boost with the AmazonBasics Monitor Arm at $15.50 (New low, Reg. up to $40)

Amazon currently offers its AmazonBasics Single Monitor Arm for $15.56 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $40, it’s recently been dropping in price and is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention for comparison. This monitor stand clamps to your desk and allows you to adjust the height of a display within a seven-inch range. Not only does it free up your desk space, but elevating your monitor can also help relieve neck strain and more. Over 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

Today’s discount is about as good as they come when compared to other options at Amazon. Well-reviewed products like Huanuo’s Vented Monitor Riser sells for $16, and most other monitor arms enter at over $20. So if you’re looking to give your computer’s display a boost, this in-house option from Amazon is the way to go.

AmazonBasics Single Monitor Arm features:

Position your computer display right where you want it with this AmazonBasics single-monitor stand. The arm easily adjusts as needed to ensure comfortable viewing of your monitor, which can help reduce shoulder, neck, and eye strain. By raising a monitor up off the desktop, it also reduces unnecessary clutter and increases valuable surface space. The modular single-monitor arm mount provides improved ergonomics and space-saving convenience—its arm sections can even be removed to adapt to tight spaces.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!