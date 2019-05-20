Add smart lighting to your car or home w/ these RGB LED light strips from just $12 Prime shipped

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Govee Unifilar Car RGB LED Smart Light Strip for $11.99 Prime shipped when the code ZIPRJW2I is used at checkout. Normally $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re still rocking an older car without RGB interior lighting (like me), this is a great way to add that without breaking the bank. It’ll plug into a DC outlet (cigarette lighter) and you can control it either with the built-in remote or your smartphone. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Also, MingerDirect via Amazon is offering its 16.4-Foot RGB LED Smart Light Strip for $15.07 Prime shipped when the code LWIIMGXG is used at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked and is the best available. This is a great option to add smart lighting to your kitchen, bedroom, office, or home theater. With on/off and color control through either the built-in remote or your smartphone, this strip offers innumerable possibilities for both colors or patterns. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Govee Car RGB LED Smart Light Strip features:

Forget the remote what easy to lose, we provide a more convenient and fashion controller, enjoy to change the color, brightness, music mode. And you can stick the controller on the nearby next you for safety drive. What’s more, you can use the APP to control the light. Built-in high sensitivity mic sound sensitive function, the interior car lights will sync any sound captured from microphone, and then the lights will change their colors following the music rhythm, increase safety of driving in daytime and nighttime.

