Gretsch’s Gold Dust Streamliner Electric Guitar is $230 off today: $320 (Reg. $550+)

Adorama is offering the Gretsch Streamliner G2420T Hollow Body Single Cut Electric Guitar (Gold Dust) for $319.99 shipped. This model was originally $749, still goes for as much direct from Gretsch and Musician’s Friend sells it for $550. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is now at the lowest price we can find. Features include a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, black purfling, a Rosewood finger board, Broad’Tron humbucker and a 3-position pickup switch along with the vintage-style Gold Dust paint job. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
It does include a lifetime warranty from Gretsch, but not a case. The official option will run you an extra $120 at Amazon. If that’s too pricey for you, consider a ChromaCast stand for $12 or this double Gator option for $25 Prime shipped to display your new instrument. And pick up this 12-pack of guitar picks for $4 while you’re at it.
Gretsch Streamliner G2420T Electric Guitar:
Big, bold and righteous, the G2420T Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body with Bigsby is designed for the modern guitarist who yearns for something beyond the norm. A commanding guitar for powerful players, the G2420T’s modern sonics, updated electronics and authentically elegant style create the latest iteration of That Great Gretsch Sound!
