Keep your knives on point w/ the Chef’sChoice Electric Sharpener for $85 (Reg. $127+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice by Edgecraft XV 3-Stage Professional Electric Knife Sharpener (101500 15) for $84.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $127+ at Amazon where it has never dropped below $100, this is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. It fetches $160 at Williams Sonoma, for comparison. Ideal for breathing new life in to your aging cutlery set, it features 3-Stage EdgeSelect sharpening of both straight edge and serrated knives. This model comes with a 3-year warranty from Edgecraft and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 customers at Amazon. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t mind doing it yourself, you can save a bunch with this manual sharpener at just $14 Prime shipped. There are also some 2-stage options out there for less. However, you won’t get the same high-performance sharpening job or convenience of the highly-rated Edgecraft above.

Chef’sChoice 3-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener:

The Chef’s Choice Trizor XV Sharpener professional 3-Stage EdgeSelect electric knife sharpener combines the strength and durability of the triple-bevel Trizor edge with the flawless, ultra-sharp 15˚ XV EdgeSelect technology to sharpen both fine edge and serrated knives.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!