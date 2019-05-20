Magazine subs from $2.50/yr. including Men’s Health, Golfweek, Astronomy, more

DiscountMags is now offering one year of Men’s Health Magazine for just $4.49 with free delivery each month. A year typically sells for $20 direct and closer to $25 at Amazon. Although it is currently on sale there for $5. Today’s deal is roughly $0.50 below our usual mentions and a great deal on one of the more popular tiles out there. In fact, it doesn’t even tend to drop down to $5 as often as it used to in our exclusive offers. However, we have even more titles on sale today starting from just $2.50 per year down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Also as part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is offering Golfweek for just $2.50 per year. This one sells for $30 a year at Amazon and is now matching our previous low. Be sure to browse through the rest of the deals right here.

You still have until midnight tonight to capitalize on this past weekend’s sale. You’ll find titles like Wired, Popular Science, Women’s Health, GQ and many more from just under $5 per year. Just note that while you will find Men’s Health in the weekend sale, the offer above is the better option right now.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

While we are talking reading material, here’s 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1 ($20 value) and our picks for the 5 best books for new college grads.

Men’s Health Magazine:

Men’s Health magazine is the ultimate publication for men who want to lead a healthier and happier life. Designed for active men, each issue features a variety of feature articles from top journalists. While the focus of the magazine is on health and fitness, readers will also find topics about nutrition, relationships, and even style.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!