Juice up your controllers while gaming w/ Microsoft’s Play & Charge Kit for $20 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $25 from Microsoft, today’s deal is a straight 20% off and the best price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Compatible with all your current generation Xbox controllers, this system allows you to charge up while you play and negates the need for loose batteries. The Lithium Ion battery pack fully charges in “under 4 hours”. Rated 4+ stars from around 73% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If you have had enough of dealing with batteries, today’s deal is a great option. You could also opt for the AmazonBasics Aluminum Charging Stand at $20 Prime shipped, but it can only charge one controller at a time and not while you’re playing. The same goes for this AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station and it will run you an extra $5.

Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit:

Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller and the new white Xbox Wireless Controller.

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery Pack. Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Charging Cable.Fully charges in under 4 hours.

Battery Chargers: Automatic Shut-Off, Mini-USB Connector

Say goodbye to AA disposable batteries.

