Upgrade your computer w/ these lightning-fast SSDs: 500GB for $60, 960GB for $100

Amazon is offering the PNY CS900 960GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running low but you can still order and lock in the savings for later delivery. Normally around $140, and still going for as much at Best Buy, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Adding a solid state drive to your computer is the best way to speed it up while increasing reliability. SSDs can read and write data at up to 10x the speed of a normal hard drive, plus with no physical spinning disks, you don’t have to worry about bumps potentially causing data loss when on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the Crucial MX500 500GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $59.99 shipped at Newegg. This is around $10 off the going rate and is the second-lowest we’ve tracked in 2019. This is a great alternative if you just need 500GB of storage or are wanting to save a bit of cash. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Whether you go with the PNY, Crucial, or a lower-cost 120GB SSD, you’ll likely need an adapter if you plan to install it in a desktop. This CORSAIR bracket will easily let you adapt your new 2.5-inch drive to an old 3.5-inch bay, and is just $6 Prime shipped.

PNY CS900 SSD features:

Upgrade your laptop or desktop computer and feel the difference with super-fast OS boot times and application loads

Exceptional performance offering up to 535MB/s seq. read and 515MB/s seq. write speeds

Superior performance as compared to traditional hard-drives (HDD)

Ultra low power consumption

