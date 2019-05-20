Rocketfish’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector Strip + 4-port USB hub for $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

- May. 20th 2019 12:00 pm ET

0

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Rocketfish 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector Strip with a Rocketfish 4-Port USB Hub for $99.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150, this Best Buy exclusive bundle is now $50 off for today only. Today’s deal is within $10 of our previous mention but matching the deal prices before that. With a 5280-joule rating, it is designed to offer surge protection for all your electronics with a “$1,000,000 lifetime equipment guarantee”. Features include four onboard USB ports for charging (in addition to the 4-port hub) and a pair of 1-foot extension cables. Rated 4+ stars from over 190 customers. More details below.

We also spotted an open-box offer on the same bundle at $84.99 shipped. Once again, you’re looking at a big time discount along with a 3-year warranty. However, if you don’t require such a high joule-rating, consider the Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for just $22 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings and a longer 8-foot power cable. Although you are forgoing the USB connections.

Rocketfish 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector Strip:

Operate your home theater system with this 12-outlet Rocketfish power center. It provides ample surge protection for premium components, and it has four onboard USB ports to charge portable devices. Connect this 9.6-amp Rocketfish power center to a distant electrical source thanks to its 6-foot cord and two included 1-foot extension cables.

