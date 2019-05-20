Amazon offers all-time lows on Sugru moldable glue from $11: Repair tech, kitchen gear, more

Amazon offers the Sugru Moldable Glue Hacks For Your Home Kit at $11 Prime shipped. Regularly $15, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sugru is known as the “world’s first moldable glue that sets strong by turning into silicone rubber.” Whether you’re fixing up frayed cables, or just need to attach something to various surfaces, Sugru has you covered in most instances. It is waterproof, heat, cold and shock-resistant as well, according to the manufacturer. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

You can also grab an 8-pack in black for $14.99 at Amazon. It typically goes for $20 and is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Each pack can hold up to 4.4-pounds with a full cure time of 24-hours. Aside from the various repair characteristics of this product, it’s also an easy way to mold art projects and other decorations around the house. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Sugru Moldable Glue features:

Sugru Original Formula is the world’s first moldable glue that sets strong by turning into silicone rubber.

Advanced silicone technology that bonds permanently to almost anything, then sets strong by turning into a durable, tactile silicone rubber overnight.

Ideal for all sorts of DIY projects for indoors and out: Fix, bond, seal, improve, mount and create.

A unique combination of technical properties: waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, durable, flexible, shock-resistant and electrically insulating (up to 24 volts).

