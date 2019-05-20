Make sure your drywall is perfectly straight w/ this 50-foot laser level at $27.50 shipped

TACKLIFEUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 50-Foot Laser Level for $27.70 shipped when you use the code AOK4W88A at checkout. Normally over $35, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re working on tiling a kitchen, hanging drywall, or just building a deck, this is a great tool to keep around. It offers a balanced laser to give you a perfectly level line instead of using a manual level. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
For a more budget-friendly option, the Swanson 9-Inch Savage Magnetic Torpedo Level is a great option at $15 Prime shipped. Though it’s only 9-inches long, it’s perfect for smaller projects.
Tacklife 50-foot Laser Level features:
- Press the top power button or open the pendulum lock to activate laser beam, it auto-levels when placed within 4 degrees of horizontal/vertical
- The laser level can be mounted onto a tripod or affixed to most metal surface using the included magnetic bracket, support you to turn the laser level around at 360 degree
- Emits and projects a laser cross line onto flat surfaces with high accuracy of ±1/8 of an inch at 30 Ft, works best indoors
- Compact and lightweight for easy gripping, but large enough to sit stably
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!