Make sure your drywall is perfectly straight w/ this 50-foot laser level at $27.50 shipped

TACKLIFEUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 50-Foot Laser Level for $27.70 shipped when you use the code AOK4W88A at checkout. Normally over $35, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re working on tiling a kitchen, hanging drywall, or just building a deck, this is a great tool to keep around. It offers a balanced laser to give you a perfectly level line instead of using a manual level. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly option, the Swanson 9-Inch Savage Magnetic Torpedo Level is a great option at $15 Prime shipped. Though it’s only 9-inches long, it’s perfect for smaller projects.

Tacklife 50-foot Laser Level features:

Press the top power button or open the pendulum lock to activate laser beam, it auto-levels when placed within 4 degrees of horizontal/vertical

The laser level can be mounted onto a tripod or affixed to most metal surface using the included magnetic bracket, support you to turn the laser level around at 360 degree

Emits and projects a laser cross line onto flat surfaces with high accuracy of ±1/8 of an inch at 30 Ft, works best indoors

Compact and lightweight for easy gripping, but large enough to sit stably

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!