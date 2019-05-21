Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro see some of the biggest price drops yet from $650

6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express is offering Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi for $650.25 shipped when you use the code APPLEMEM19 at checkout. The on-page $34 coupon should auto-clip. Normally $799, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked for Apple’s latest iPad Pro and is the best available. I have the 11-inch iPad Pro personally and absolutely love it. It balances portability with power for the ultimate coffee shop workstation, plus the display is gorgeous for movie watching on airplanes, too.

6th Avenue Electronics is also offering Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi for $832.15 shipped when you use the code APPLEMEM19 at checkout. Normally $999, this is also among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With a large 12.9-inch display, this is perfect for those who need the ultimate mobile workstation. You’ll get USB-C, Face ID, and Apple’s latest Pencil, giving you exactly what you need to write papers and sketch your next masterpiece.

Regardless of which iPad you pick up, you’ll need a keyboard, case, or screen protector. Apple’s official Keyboard Folio case for the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a must-have, in my opinion. I love typing on my Keyboard Folio and it keeps both the back and the front of the iPad safe. Be sure to also pick up a tempered glass screen protector for the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model to keep your display in tip-top shape.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

