Grab 60 servings of Amazing Green Superfood Powder w/ Wheat Grass at $15.50 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Amazing Grass Green Superfood Organic Powder with Wheat Grass for $15.77. Opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $30 or so, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the number one best-selling nutritional supplement. Perfect on its own with water or juice, it can also be added to your daily protein smoothies for an extra kick of fruits and veggies. This plant-based solution has no sugar added and is gluten-free. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can mix up a smoothie on-the-go with a $7 BlenderBottle or opt for one of those Magic Bullet Blenders at $30 for quick at-home shakes. If you’re in the market for some plant-based protein powder however, consider the best-selling Orgain Organic and remember to clip that 15% off coupon.

Amazing Grass Green Superfood Organic Powder:

Our most popular blend thoughtfully combines our alkalizing farm fresh greens and wholesome fruits and veggies with nutrient-rich superfoods for a delicious way to feel amazing every day.

Crafted with 7 alkalizing farm fresh greens.

3+ servings of greens, fruits and veggies. More organic greens than any other “greens” blend.

Certified Organic by CCOF, Gluten Free, No Sugar Added, Plant Based, Non GMO, Kosher

