Pick up a new desk in today’s Amazon Gold Box with deals from $75 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KSBD-Home via Amazon offers up to 40% off Need Computer Desks from $75 shipped. Our top pick is the 63-inch Gaming and Writing Desk for $114. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 or more with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Features include 63-inches of workspace, a metal frame, and support for up to 600-pounds. Its adjustable design helps you find just the height to avoid uneven surfaces. Rated 4/5 stars. You’ll find more styles on this landing page.

Put your savings to work and grab this AmazonBasics Mesh Desk Organizer for $9. You’ll have dedicated storage for your pens, microSD cards, flash drives and more. Best of all, its minimalist design isn’t going to take up too much space around your desk.

Need Computer Desk features:

With its open-concept design and clean aesthetic, this contemporary computer desk from Need makes a perfect addition to any office or work space. The metal frame and track-style legs ensure robust stability, sturdy enough to support an all-in-one computer, while the scratch- resistant laminate finish protects the desk’s surface from daily wear and tear.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!