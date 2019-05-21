Add two of Amazon’s in-house Folding Sawhorses to your kit at a new low at $25 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its AmazonBasics 900-pound Folding Sawhorses for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $36, today’s price drop takes over 30% off, beats our previous mention by $6 and marks a new all-time. These in-house Amazon sawhorses can support up to 900 pounds and feature a folding design to make storage more convenient. Both are also comprised of a lightweight, but durable plastic which allows the sawhorses to weigh just five pounds each. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 75% of customers.

Those looking to add a pair of sawhorse to their kit won’t find a more affordable set of offerings at Amazon. Most other options sell for $50 or so. Plus, compared to Amazon’s 500-pound version, today’s discount is $6 less for a more capable option.

AmazonBasics 900-lb. Folding Sawhorse features:

Set of 2 professional sawhorses that hold up to 900lbs

Comes fully assembled and ready to use

Works for both professional construction and home-based projects

Folds flat for easy storage and transportation

Safety features include locking braces, non-slip feet and fold-out stoppers

