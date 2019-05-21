Add two of Amazon’s in-house Folding Sawhorses to your kit at a new low at $25 (30% off)

- May. 21st 2019 4:13 pm ET

Get this deal
$36 $25
0

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its AmazonBasics 900-pound Folding Sawhorses for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $36, today’s price drop takes over 30% off, beats our previous mention by $6 and marks a new all-time. These in-house Amazon sawhorses can support up to 900 pounds and feature a folding design to make storage more convenient. Both are also comprised of a lightweight, but durable plastic which allows the sawhorses to weigh just five pounds each. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 75% of customers.

Those looking to add a pair of sawhorse to their kit won’t find a more affordable set of offerings at Amazon. Most other options sell for $50 or so. Plus, compared to Amazon’s 500-pound version, today’s discount is $6 less for a more capable option.

AmazonBasics 900-lb. Folding Sawhorse features:

  • Set of 2 professional sawhorses that hold up to 900lbs
  • Comes fully assembled and ready to use
  • Works for both professional construction and home-based projects
  • Folds flat for easy storage and transportation
  • Safety features include locking braces, non-slip feet and fold-out stoppers

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$36 $25

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
AmazonBasics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go