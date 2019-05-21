This Anker Roav Dash Cam is ready to record road trips for $72 shipped (Reg. $90)

- May. 21st 2019 5:14 pm ET

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav S1 Dash Cam for $71.99 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. With 1080p video recording at 60fps, you’ll have clear footage to playback for accidents or odd things you see while driving. A built-in gravity sensor detects bumps and automatically protects the surrounding footage from accidental overwrites. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Swing by yesterday’s Anker roundup to see what else belongs in your bag. 

Although Anker’s Dash Cam comes with a 32GB microSD, it’s hard to justify not spending a bit of today’s savings on a $12 Sandisk 64GB card. You’ll double footage capacity, giving yourself more time between downloads.

Anker Roav S1 Dash Cam features:

  • Full HD: Records 60fps to clearly capture speeding vehicles in crisp 1080p resolution.
  • Clear Night Vision: A high-sensitivity Sony Starvis sensor ensures balanced, detailed nighttime capture.
  • Shock-Activated: A gravity sensor automatically activates the camera if your car is bumped to record hit-and-runs.

