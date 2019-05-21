Refresh your baking sheets w/ Nordic Ware’s Aluminum 2-Pack for $17 (Reg. up to $24)

Amazon is offering the 2-Pack of the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker’s Half Sheets for $16.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $24 or so, they have sold for closer to $20 over the last few months and are now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday. These made in the USA baker’s pans have rust-free aluminum and are ideal for “baking, roasting, toasting, and warming”. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s deal is already one of the best prices we can find on a 2-piece baking pan set. But the AmazonBasics Nonstick Carbon Steel Half Baking Sheet 2-Pack sells for slightly less at $15 Prime shipped. They are also a little bit larger in size than the Nordic Ware deal above. Be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide for deals on tools, kitchenware, outdoor furniture and more.

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Baker’s Half Sheets:

Proudly made in the USA by Nordic Ware. Dishwasher use is not advised, as discoloration will occur due to the cleaning agents used in automatic dishwasher detergent

Bakers Half Sheet natural aluminum commercial bakeware is made of pure aluminum which will never rust for a lifetime of durability

Baked goods rise and bake evenly due to aluminums superior heat conductivity and the reinforced encapsulated steel rim prevents warping

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!