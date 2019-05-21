Save 45% on Neato’s high-end Wi-Fi-enabled Botvac D6 robotic vacuum at $400 (Reg. $720)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Neato Botvac D6 Connected App-Controlled Robot Vacuum at $399.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally $730, and still going for as much at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked, beat only by our Black Friday 2018 mention at around $380. With Wi-Fi built-in, you’ll be able to start vacuuming from your iPhone, Apple Watch, Google Home, or Alexa device. Plus, with up to 120 minutes of runtime per charge, you’ll enjoy a whole-home clean before it dies. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner at $230 shipped on Amazon. It still features Alexa compatibility and will make cleaning the house easy. You’ll lose out on the unique d-shape of the Neato, which allows it to get into corners better, though you’ll still enjoy up to 120 minutes of runtime.

Neato Botvac D6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Win the battle against pet hair. Capture more pet hair, dirt, and allergens with an improved core brush, side brush, and ultra performance filter

Navigates with lasers. Genius. Laser smart technology scans and maps your entire house, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern. It even lets the robot see in the dark

Out of bounds for robots. Set up virtual no-go lines that tell your robot where not to go, so it avoids things like pet bowls and piles of toys

Create a plan for every story. If you have a multi-story home, you’ll love the multiple floor plans feature.* with it, you can create more floor plans and set up no-go lines on every floor. Why limit yourself to just one story

