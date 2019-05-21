Save 45% on Neato’s high-end Wi-Fi-enabled Botvac D6 robotic vacuum at $400 (Reg. $720)

- May. 21st 2019 2:34 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Neato Botvac D6 Connected App-Controlled Robot Vacuum at $399.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally $730, and still going for as much at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked, beat only by our Black Friday 2018 mention at around $380. With Wi-Fi built-in, you’ll be able to start vacuuming from your iPhone, Apple Watch, Google Home, or Alexa device. Plus, with up to 120 minutes of runtime per charge, you’ll enjoy a whole-home clean before it dies. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner at $230 shipped on Amazon. It still features Alexa compatibility and will make cleaning the house easy. You’ll lose out on the unique d-shape of the Neato, which allows it to get into corners better, though you’ll still enjoy up to 120 minutes of runtime.

Neato Botvac D6 Robotic Vacuum features:

  • Win the battle against pet hair. Capture more pet hair, dirt, and allergens with an improved core brush, side brush, and ultra performance filter
  • Navigates with lasers. Genius. Laser smart technology scans and maps your entire house, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern. It even lets the robot see in the dark
  • Out of bounds for robots. Set up virtual no-go lines that tell your robot where not to go, so it avoids things like pet bowls and piles of toys
  • Create a plan for every story. If you have a multi-story home, you’ll love the multiple floor plans feature.* with it, you can create more floor plans and set up no-go lines on every floor. Why limit yourself to just one story

eBay Daily Deals Neato

