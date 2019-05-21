Circle with Disney manages your Wi-Fi’s content filtering, sets usage limits, more for $24 (56% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Circle with Disney Internet Filter and Monitor for $23.99 Prime shipped. Having originally retailed for $99, we’ve more recently seen it selling around $55 or so. Today’s offer brings it down an additional 56%, beats our previous mention by $16 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Circle brings comprehensive internet management and monitoring capabilities to help cut down on your kids’ internet usage. It works with just about any other Wi-Fi router and allows you to manage content, set time limits, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 64% of customers.

Circle with Disney pairs with your existing router to manage internet. Should you be thinking its time to upgrade that aspect of your home’s network setup, today’s Amazon Gold Box has you covered with discounted options from TP-Link and more.

If you’re looking for an even more networking managing tools, Circle’s latest Home Plus may be a better fit. It brings better screen time tracking, filtering and more into the mix to take control over pretty much any aspect of your family’s internet usage. Check out our launch coverage for additional details.

Circle with Disney features:

Circle allows your family to manage all of your home’s connected devices with ease. With Circle, parents can now filter content and limit screen time as well as set a bedtime for every device in the home. Circle can even pause the Internet and share what kids are up to online.

