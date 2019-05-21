Find Converse sneakers for spring & summer from just $30 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having its Converse Flash Sale with select styles of sneakers from $30. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. Give your casual wardrobe a refresh with the unisex All Star High-Top Sneaker that’s currently 50% off at $30. These sneakers will look great with all of your jeans and are perfect for any laid-back look. Its neutral color scheme is versatile and timeless to wear for years to come. Alternatively, if you’re not a fan of high-tops, the Unisex All Star Madison Low Sneaker is another great option and it’s also on sale for $45. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

