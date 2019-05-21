Dell’s 27-inch Ultrathin 1440p Monitor touts USB-C connectivity, more at $359 (Reg. $600)

B&H is currently offering the Dell S2718D 27-inch Ultrathin 1440p Monitor for $359 shipped. Normally selling for $600 elsewhere like Best Buy, that’s good for a $241 discount and is the best price we’ve seen since the summer of 2018. Dell’s monitor comes equipped with a USB-C port, meaning a single cable can power your MacBook as well as drive the display. You’ll also find an HDMI input and USB 3.0 hub. Its 1440p panel is rounded out with a 75Hz refresh rate and thin bezels, making it a sleek option for your desk. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking to put your savings to work, consider pairing this monitor with this highly-rated 3M Adjustable Monitor Stand and elevating your setup.

Alternatively, you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable to ensure you’re prepared down the road. Plus, if you’ll be pairing the discounted monitor with a newer MacBook, then be sure to pick up a Thunderbolt 3 cable.

Dell S2718D 27-inch Ultrathin 1440p Monitor features:

With a slim metallic design, the S2718D 27″ 16:9 Ultrathin IPS Monitor from Dell is not only aesthetically pleasing, it helps to enhance your workflow. This monitor comes equipped with HDMI, USB Type-C, and standard USB connectivity allowing you to connect various computers and peripherals directly to the base of the monitor. Once configured, viewers can marvel at Dell’s InfinityEdge display featuring a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for up to 16.7 million colors.

