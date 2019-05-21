Get 2-years of private browsing with Windscribe VPN for $44

If you’re concerned about privacy, using a VPN is a no-brainer. Windscribe VPN is one of the best, providing fast yet secure protection against online trackers and hackers. You can get two years on the Pro plan now for $44.25 (Orig. $216) at 9to5Toys Specials — and use code WEEKEND25.

By routing your web traffic via masking servers, Windscribe VPN can make you truly invisible online. In addition, the service protects your web traffic with secure encryption. This means that no-one can steal your private data.

But Windscribe VPN does much more. This privacy shield lets you block trackers and ads to improve your browsing speed, while a firewall provides improved security. You can also torrent to your heart’s content, and access services remotely with port forwarding.

One Pro subscription covers unlimited devices, with unlimited bandwidth. You can hop between servers around the world to enjoy geo-blocked content, and Windscribe VPN keeps absolutely no logs.

Order Windscribe VPN now for $44.25 with the use of coupon code ‘WEEKEND25‘ to get two years of service with this highly-rated VPN, worth $216.

