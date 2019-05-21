Up to 25% off grills & BBQ accessories: Dyna-Glo 5-Burner Propane $56 off + more

For today only, Home Depot is offering the Dyna-Glo 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner in Stainless Steel for $226.20 shipped. Regularly $282+, today’s deal is about $56 off and the best price we can find. It sells for $285 at Walmart and Amazon’s third-party sellers have it at a bloated $349. Take your summer barbecues up a notch with 3 stainless steel burners plus a side burner with 72,000 total BTUs. It also has a temperature gauge, bottle opener and porcelain coated cast iron cook grates. Rated 4+ stars. Be sure to head below for more grill deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Home Depot is offering up to 25% off a selection of grills today, including the model above. You’ll find options starting from under $100 in today’s sale as well as a host of accessories and more. You might also want to check out Cuisinart’s 13-piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set at $24 if you need some new BBQ accessories like tongs, skewers and more. The 18-piece Mr. Bar-B-Q equivalent goes for $14 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings as well.

Dyna-Glo 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill :

This quality 5 burner gas grill with side burner combines performance, durability and design. Utilizing 60,000 BTU’s over the 483 sq. in. of primary cooking area and heavy gauge cooking grates, this Dyna-Glo grill has everything the backyard chef needs to grill for family and friends. The stainless steel and black powder coat finish offer easy maintenance and long life that will accent anyone’s backyard motif.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!