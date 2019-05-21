Hydrapak’s Expedition 8-Liter Water Bottle features a collapsable design at $45 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Hydrapak Expedition 8-Liter Collapsable Water Bottle for $44.99 shipped. Taking 25% off the going rate direct from Hydrapak, today’s offer is one of the first price drops we’ve tracked and is a new all-time low. Made of a BPA-free material, Hydrapak’s Expedition Water Bottle can hold up to eight liters of water and features a collapsable design. That makes it ideal for camping and other outdoor excursions. Other Hydrapak products are well-reviewed at Amazon.

For something a little more lightweight, the Hydrapak Softflask is a great option for keeping in your bag. It touts the same collapsable design, meaning it barely takes up any room in your everyday carry or hiking backpack.

Plus don’t forget that CamelBak’s Crux Hydration Pack lets you bring 85-Oz. of water on your next hike at $45 (25% off).

Hydrapak Expedition 8-Liter Water Bottle features:

Lightweight water storage bag for camping or any backcountry Expedition. Made for hikers and backpackers looking for a compact and light water storage solution

Extremely packable flatten and roll when empty and stow. Flexible webbing handle for carrying or hanging. Wide-mouth cap for easy filling and pouring

Flatten, roll and wrap with tether when empty.

Just cause its lightweight doesn’t mean its weak. Made of waterproof nylon TPU-film laminate, the Expedition can stand up to whatever you throw at it.

