iClassics interactive iOS story apps from $1: Sherlock Holmes, Lovecraft, more (Reg. $4)

Today we have a solid batch of iClassics interactive story books and reading collections. One standout from the lot is iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes at $1. Regularly $4, today’s deal is matching the all-time low. Described as an “innovative Immersive Entertainment app”, the legendary detective tale is enhanced with “interaction, illustration, animation, FX, and OST.” This one also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 200 users much like the rest of today’s iClassics deals. Head below for the rest.

Before you head below for the rest of today’s interactive story app deals, we also have some solid offers still live on the popular Reigns titles. You’ll find the original and its sequel along with the Game of Thrones Edition starting from just $1 each right here. There are even more options in this morning’s roundup and be sure to go snag yourself some discounted iTunes credit while you’re at it.

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes:

By casting a modern glare on A Scandal in Bohemia, the result is a spectacular and wholly original experience that utilizes every feature of modern mobile devices (gyro-perspective, flash, vibration), giving users the sensation that they are helping Sherlock solve the mystery.

