Bring durable USB 3.0 storage to your Mac w/ LaCie’s $120 Rugged Mini 4TB Hard Drive ($40 off)

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB Portable Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Adorama and B&H for the same price. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust and water-resistant, LaCie’s Mini Hard Drive is ideal for adding to your bag. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, it also offers up to 130MBps transfer speeds. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,290 shoppers.

Other portable hard drives do sell for less at Amazon, though you won’t find the same level of durability or protection. So if you’re in search of a rugged drive to add to your everyday carry, then look no further than LaCie’s hard drives. Though if you don’t need 4TB of storage, there’s always the 2TB version at $85 instead.

LaCie Rugged Mini Hard Drive features:

Being tough is one thing, but the Rugged Mini is also a true performer. The drive features a USB 3.0 interface – which is also USB 2.0 compliant – and a supports a maximum theoretical transfer rate of up to 5Gb/s. When it comes to rpm, the drive functions at 5400 rotations per minute. Beyond speed, the Rugged Mini has security on its agenda. The LaCie Private-Public software that comes built-into the drive ensures that you can keep private files private with the help of a password protected section of the drive

