Linksys’ Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System returns to $200 (Reg. $280+), more from $85

Amazon is offering the Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (WHW0103) for $199.97 shipped. Matched at Best Buy, B&H, and Dell. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked all year. With up to 4,500 square feet of coverage, this mesh system is designed with large homes in mind. Linksys touts it as being optimal for 3-5 bedroom homes, making this a purchase that the entire family can appreciate. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below to find more mesh Wi-Fi systems that are on sale. Oh, and be sure to swing by our roundup of today’s Amazon Gold Box to find other notable Mac and PC accessory discounts.

More mesh Wi-Fi systems on sale:

Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Wi-Fi router replacement provides whole-home mesh coverage

Designed for large, 3-5 bedroom homes (up to 4,500 sq. Ft. )

Provides fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming and more

Connects to your existing modem from any ISP (replaces router)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!