Monoprice has kicked off its Memorial Day sale, taking up to 55% off a selection of speakers, coolers, smart home gear and more. Deals start under $4 with free delivery for most of the discounted items. One standout for us is on the Pure Outdoor Emperor 160 Cooler at $399.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate and a new all-time low. This cooler features a 160 liter capacity and can keep cold items cool for more than 130 hours or hot items warm for more than 150 hours. A durable construction makes it great for tailgating, camping and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 230 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here or head below for some additional top picks from the Monoprice Memorial Day sale.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional discounts on outdoor gear and don’t forget that Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale is discounting hundreds of furniture pieces, decor and more by up to 70%. Find more of our top deals from Monoprice’s Memorial Day sale below.

Other Monoprice Memorial Day sale deals:

Pure Outdoor Emperor 160 Cooler features:

From cracked corners to caved-in lids, ordinary coolers can’t handle a life of adventure. The Pure Outdoor Emperor Coolers are anything but ordinary and are built to take the abuse that comes with the way you play. Built with extra-thick walls, the main body and lid are each manufactured using pressure-injected, commercial-grade polyurethane foam in a stress-free, low-pressure rotomold. Each cooler features slots on each side for tie-down straps to keep your cooler from sliding around in the back of your truck or boat. The coolers in the Monoprice Memorial Day sale pack additional touches that set them apart from the competition, including steel-reinforced, lockable corners, an extra thick rubber seal, and a convenient bottle opener!

